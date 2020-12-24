UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Seriously Hurt After Car Hit By Train In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 02:58 PM

Three seriously hurt after car hit by train in Karachi

Atleast three persons were sustained injured when a speeding train hit their car near Bin Qasim Town in Karachi city on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Atleast three persons were sustained injured when a speeding train hit their car near Bin Qasim Town in Karachi city on Thursday.

As per details, rescue sources said the car was crossing a railway track when a fast-moving passenger train, which was bound for Kara�chi, hit it and hurts three people.

Meanwhile, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital for legal formalities, adding, one of injured was said to be critical when he shifted to hospital, Private news channels reported.

The railway traffic was suspended due to the collision and clearing the track, rescue sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Car Traffic Bin Qasim

Recent Stories

Huawei and Zalmi Foundation Signed Agreement to De ..

7 minutes ago

PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair lashes out at PM for ..

8 minutes ago

Christmas market set up in Yohanaabad:DC Lahore

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held with imported wine

3 minutes ago

ACE retrieves state-land worth of Rs 35 mln

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.