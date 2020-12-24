Three seriously hurt after car hit by train in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Atleast three persons were sustained injured when a speeding train hit their car near Bin Qasim Town in Karachi city on Thursday

As per details, rescue sources said the car was crossing a railway track when a fast-moving passenger train, which was bound for Kara�chi, hit it and hurts three people.

Meanwhile, rescue teams and police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the nearby hospital for legal formalities, adding, one of injured was said to be critical when he shifted to hospital, Private news channels reported.

The railway traffic was suspended due to the collision and clearing the track, rescue sources added.