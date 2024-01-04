Open Menu

Three Shepherd Children Die In N Waziristan Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Three shepherd children die in N Waziristan blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) At least three children were killed in a landmine explosion in the Mir Ali area near the Khajoori check post in North Waziristan on Thursday.

Local police informed; that the tragic incident took place in fields near the Honeymoon Hotel in Mir Al where the children were grazing their goats.

The three children aged between five to fifteen fell prey to the explosion and died at the scene.

Police said the shepherd children belonged to Zakirkhel village of Khajoori tehsil. Bodies of the ill-fated children were shifted to Mir Ali Hospital for medico-legal procedures. Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Police Hotel Died Post

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

31 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

2 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

3 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

16 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

16 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

17 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan