Three shepherd children die in N Waziristan blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) At least three children were killed in a landmine explosion in the Mir Ali area near the Khajoori check post in North Waziristan on Thursday.

Local police informed; that the tragic incident took place in fields near the Honeymoon Hotel in Mir Al where the children were grazing their goats.

The three children aged between five to fifteen fell prey to the explosion and died at the scene.

Police said the shepherd children belonged to Zakirkhel village of Khajoori tehsil. Bodies of the ill-fated children were shifted to Mir Ali Hospital for medico-legal procedures. Police have started an investigation into the incident.