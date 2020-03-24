Three shifted to Nishtar Hospital over coronavirus suspicion

Three persons, including a couple and a pilgrim, were traced by the Health Department and shifted to the Nishtar Hospital over the suspicion of cornovirsus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons, including a couple and a pilgrim, were traced by the Health Department and shifted to the Nishtar Hospital over the suspicion of cornovirsus.

According to a Health Department official, Mr and Mrs Iqbal had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 14 and hid themselves at home in Garden Town while Naeem Siddiqi, who was staying at the Sukkur Quarantine Centre after coming back from Iran, managed to run away and reached his home at Suraj Miani Multan.

A Health Department team traced the three persons and shifted them to the isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital today so that they could be tested for the virus, he informed.