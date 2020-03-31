Three shopkeepers arrested for overcharging, hoarding

Three shopkeepers have been arrested by the district administration on charges of overcharging and hoarding of daily use commodities in the wake of Corona virus pandemic in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Three shopkeepers have been arrested by the district administration on charges of overcharging and hoarding of daily use commodities in the wake of Corona virus pandemic in the province.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Habibullah Khattak along with police conducted surprise raids in different bazaars of Badabair where he inspected Govt price list and availability of daily use commodities including flour, ghee, vegetable, fruits, pulses, naans, milk, grains etc.

Upon violation of government price list, three shopkeepers were arrested.

The AC said hoarding and price-hike besides unlawful profiteering would not be allowed in the wake of Coronavirus crisis and strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list boards at prominent places of their shops.

He said transportation of daily use items were allowed besides opening of milk, vegetables and medicines shops during ongoing partial lockdown against Corona virus and barbor and beauty parlor shops were closed.

He said all these preventive measures were taken for safety of people.

The AC advised people not to gather in markets and ensure social distancing imperative to defeat Corona virus.