Open Menu

Three Shopkeepers Arrested With Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Three shopkeepers arrested with kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police arrested three shopkeepers with kites and other paraphernalia

on Monday.

A police spokesman said the police, during a vigorous campaign, against kite-flying

arrested Muhammad Owais, Umar and Atif.

The police recovered hundreds of kites and dozens bundles of chemically coated

strings from the possession of the accused, he added.

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

25 minutes ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

26 minutes ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

26 minutes ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

2 hours ago
 DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

2 hours ago
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

3 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan