Three Shopkeepers Arrested With Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police arrested three shopkeepers with kites and other paraphernalia
on Monday.
A police spokesman said the police, during a vigorous campaign, against kite-flying
arrested Muhammad Owais, Umar and Atif.
The police recovered hundreds of kites and dozens bundles of chemically coated
strings from the possession of the accused, he added.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Water supply reduction expected amid Khanpur Dam cleaning; CEO RCB6 minutes ago
-
Three shopkeepers arrested with kites6 minutes ago
-
House on fire16 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 8 for Balochistan Senate by-election16 minutes ago
-
PO arrested involved in double murder case16 minutes ago
-
Kids' excessive screen time effects health26 minutes ago
-
Shahab Ali Shah assumes charge as Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa36 minutes ago
-
Suthra Punjab Programme reviewed1 hour ago
-
Five persons injured in altercation1 hour ago
-
PTI’s internal rift, corruption hindering provincial governance: Governor KP1 hour ago
-
National Police Academy to be upgraded on modern lines: Interior Minister1 hour ago
-
LDA seals 84 properties, demolishes several structures1 hour ago