Three shopkeepers arrested with kites

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The police arrested three shopkeepers with kites and other paraphernalia

on Monday.

A police spokesman said the police, during a vigorous campaign, against kite-flying

arrested Muhammad Owais, Umar and Atif.

The police recovered hundreds of kites and dozens bundles of chemically coated

strings from the possession of the accused, he added.