Three Shopkeepers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Three shopkeepers were booked on the charge of not displaying rate lists at prominent place.

According to police, special price checking magistrate Khizer Hayat, during checking on Saturday, at Lahore Road, Mouza Harsa Sheikh, found three shopkeepers not displaying official rate lists at their shops and ordered for registration of cases against them.

City police on the order of magistrate registered cases against shopkeepers -- Muhammad Nawaz, Fakhar Ali and Akthar Abbas.

Meanwhile, the city police, during a search operation, arrested three outlaws and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them. Police also registered cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

