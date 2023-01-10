UrduPoint.com

Three Shopkeepers Fined:

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Three shopkeepers were fined over profiteering in the city here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources,the price control magistrates visited various bazaars of the city to check the prices of the eatable items set by district administration and found that three shopkeepers were involved in profiteering.

Hefty fines were also imposed on the violators.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt(retd)Nadeem Nasir warned that strict action would be continued against those who were involved overcharging and artificial inflation in the district.

