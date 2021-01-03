Three shopkeepers held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Sunday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 14,000 fine on several shopkeepers. They inspected various points, including Muhammadi Colony, Abdaal Village, Shahpurand found three violations. Five cases were also registered against the profiteers.