Three shopkeepers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Mansoorabad police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three shopkeepers for not deputing security guards at their shops.

During a snap checking, the police found no security guard inside and outside of shops including a medical store in Malikpur, Amin Town and Mansoorabad, despite the shopkeepers were issued several warnings in this regard.

However, the police arrested shopkeepers Malik Aqib, Malik Wajid and Malik Shahid and sent them behindthe bars.

Further investigation was underway.