SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration got busted three shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of city,here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the magistrates inspected various points, including Kot Momin and busted shopkeepers -Ashraf, Muhammad Afzal and Sajid over profiteering.

The magistrates also imposed fines on them.