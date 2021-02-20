UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Shopkeepers Held In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Three shopkeepers held in sargodha

Price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Saturday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points, including Block No.11, Block No 16 and found three shopkeepers MuhammadAkbar, Muhammad Hussain and Arshad involved in violations.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

4-Days Training Program on Calf Rearing & Feedlot ..

6 minutes ago

PM vows to address problems of the farmers

26 minutes ago

Three brick kilns sealed in sargodha

1 minute ago

Putin, Japarov to Discuss Russian-Kyrgyz Cooperati ..

1 minute ago

PUCAR issues schedule of Punjab Talent Hunt compet ..

1 minute ago

People of Galyat demands separate Tehsil to attain ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.