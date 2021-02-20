Three shopkeepers held in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :-:price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Saturday.

According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected various points, including Block No.11, Block No 16 and found three shopkeepers MuhammadAkbar, Muhammad Hussain and Arshad involved in violations.

Cases have been registered against the accused.