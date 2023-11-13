Three shopkeepers sent to jail during campaign against illegal profiteering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Karachi administration has intensified the campaign against illegal profiteering on essential commodities and over Rs 3.8 million fines were imposed on 440 shopkeepers while 26 shops were sealed and three of them were sent to jail.

The campaign is being carried out on the instructions of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Salim Rajput, said a spokesperson on Monday.

Commissioner Karachi has directed the officers that no negligence will be tolerated during the campaign and it should continue. He is personally monitoring the campaign against illegal profiteering.