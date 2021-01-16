Three shops gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Three shops were reduced to ashes on Jhang Road in Thikriwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Asif Auto Store on Jhang Road near Chak No.67-JB Sadhar due to a short circuiting which also engulfed two adjacent shops.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported.