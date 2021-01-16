UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Shops Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Three shops gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Three shops were reduced to ashes on Jhang Road in Thikriwala police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in Asif Auto Store on Jhang Road near Chak No.67-JB Sadhar due to a short circuiting which also engulfed two adjacent shops.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Jhang Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan and South Africa set to resume Test rival ..

5 minutes ago

‘Can’t take action against Nawaz Sharif on ord ..

20 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the State Security Depa ..

27 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, 3,118 reco ..

27 minutes ago

Noor Bukhari says Bushra Bibi is more than a mothe ..

46 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims another 17 lives; 661 new cases ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.