Three shops gutted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Valuables and goods in three shops were reduced to ashes in a fire at Chowk Shehzadi Bazaar.

Rescue 1122 said that a fire had erupted in a shop at Chowk Shehzadi Bazaar and it engulfed two other shops. Goods and valuables in the shops were reduced to ashes. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported. According to initial investigations, short circuit caused the fire.