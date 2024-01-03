Open Menu

Three Shops Gutted As Fire Engulfs In Aabpara Market

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Three shops gutted as fire engulfs in Aabpara Market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A huge fire broke out here on Wednesday in Aabpara Market Islamabad and engulfed several garment shops, however no casualties were reported.

Rescue spokesman said that the fire completely burnt three shops while materials in the adjacent shop were

damaged.

Fire brigade officials informed that smoke could be seen rising from Aabpara Market where fire spread quickly, and the police were informed of the incident by the area’s residents, a private news channel reported.

The fire brigade was informed about the blaze around 9 o'clock and fire tenders are actively participating in the

operation.

