Three shops seal, shopkeepers fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Three shops were sealed and various shopkeepers were fined over the violation of the Price Control Act here on Tuesday.

According to the official sources, price control magistrates Azhar Abbas checked various shops at Jhal Chakian, Wegoval and Dharema villages and sealed three shops.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 85,000 on various shopkeepers for selling daily use itemsat exorbitant rates.