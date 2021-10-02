UrduPoint.com

Three Shops Sealed, Fined Over Covid SoPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Following the directives of NCOC, district administration on Saturday carried out a campaign and sealed three shops over Covid SoPs violation while 11 FIRs were registered against the unvaccinated vendors.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, AC and Additional AC Abbottabad took action against shopkeepers and citizens who did not get vaccination in Mandian area.

During the crackdown, AC imposed 27000 rupees fines on Peshawri Ice cream for not vaccinating staff against Coronavirus.

Assistant Commissioner Ehsan Ahsan along with AAC Ali Sher and health department officials checked the shopkeepers and employees working in hotels, bakers, shopping malls and people visiting the markets.

