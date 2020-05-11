Three shops sealed for not following guidelines as AC visits markets, bazaars

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 06:13 PM

The Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here Monday visited different markets and bazaars to review implementation on SOPs issued by Sindh government against COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab here Monday visited different markets and bazaars to review implementation on SOPs issued by Sindh government against COVID-19.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC city during his visit sealed three shops for not following SOPs while 12 shopkeepers were warned to adopt precautionary measures to contain spread of the pandemic.

The Assistant Commissioner visited Naseem Centre and Resham Bazaar and found three shops not following precautionary guidelines.

An electronics shop in Naseem Centre, Faisal Silk House and A-One kids Collection at Resham Bazaar were sealed for not implementing SOPs issued by the administration while warning was issued to 12 shops for not maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks by employees during business activities.

On the occasion, AC warned that strict action would be taken against the violators and they would not be allowed to open their shops if precautionary measures were not followed.

