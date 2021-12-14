UrduPoint.com

Three Shops Sealed For Profiteering, Fine Imposed On Brick Kilns

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

District administration Rawalpindi had arrested three shopkeepers during a crackdown for profiteering and not displaying the price list here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :District administration Rawalpindi had arrested three shopkeepers during a crackdown for profiteering and not displaying the price list here on Tuesday.

On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Syed Gulzar Hussian Shah, the Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Ali carried out checking in the area of Jhanda Chichi and arrested three sellers for profiteering and not displaying the price list.

He warned that stern action would be taken against those overcharging and not displaying approved rate lists in their shops.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner Taxila and the Inspector Environment department inspected various brick kilns and imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on two kilns for functioning without transforming their brick burning facilities into the latest zigzag technology causing smog.

Earlier the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had directed all Assistant Commissioners to take stern action against elements causing pollution.

