Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fahad Aijaz Butt on Wednesday sealed three shops for selling LPG at higher rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fahad Aijaz Butt on Wednesday sealed three shops for selling LPG at higher rates.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC sealed three LPG shops for an indefinite period.

AC also warned all shopkeepers not to sell LPG at higher prices than fixed by the administration, failing which strict action would be taken against them.