Three Shops Sealed For Violating COVID-19 SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:49 PM

Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here on Thursday sealed three shops for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration here on Thursday sealed three shops for violating coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarjar City Fahim Mangi sealed three shops for not implementing timings and following the SOPs as directed by the administration while fine was also imposed against several other shops for violations.

More Stories From Pakistan

