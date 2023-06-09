Three Shops Sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration Friday sealed three shops for covering roads for their businesses during a special crackdown against encroachment.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, an anti-encroachment squad under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya launched a crackdown against encroachers in the city.

The officers demolished various illegal constructions and took the material into custody.

The team also sealed three shops for illegally covering roads.

Speaking on the occasion, the COMC Tariq Proya said that encroachment was one of the major obstacles in uninterrupted traffic flow.

He assured that the crackdown would continue against shopkeepers who covered the road area illegally without any discrimination adding no one would be allowed to create problems in traffic flow.