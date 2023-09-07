Three shops sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed three shops during an ongoing operation here in the city, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, in line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the anti-encroachment team headed by MC Regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazar, Muslim bazar, Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazar and Liaquat market and sealed three shops over encroachment.