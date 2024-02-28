Three Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation(MC) sealed three shops,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the anti-encroachment team headed by MC regulation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including urdu bazaar,Muslim bazaar,Faisal bazaar,Gol chowk,Kutchery bazaar and Liaquat market and sealed three shops over encroachment.
The team also issued warning notices to various shopkeepers for violation.
