Three Shops Sealed Over Encroachment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed 3 shops
during an ongoing operation, here on Thursday.
According to MC spokesperson, the team of anti-encroachment under
the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood
Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,
Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market, Lorry adda and
sealed 03 shops over encroachment and confiscated the goods
as well.
MC Chief Officer Zoya Masood Baloch said that action would
continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would
also be imposed.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical camps held under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme2 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar calls for effective efforts to fight drug abuse12 minutes ago
-
DC Torghar chairs district steering committee meeting on health12 minutes ago
-
SC nullifies previous verdict regarding Article 63A of Constitution12 minutes ago
-
Making cities environmental-sustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: Romina22 minutes ago
-
Environment Journalists Forum elects maiden body during elections 202422 minutes ago
-
SAU to hold pre-entry test on October 1222 minutes ago
-
Painting, photography competitions organised at NCA32 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers32 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for improvement in healthcare services32 minutes ago
-
Spacecademy Society offers interactive learning activities for students32 minutes ago
-
Lawyer forums reject Oct 5th convention32 minutes ago