Three shops sealed over encroachment

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Anti-encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed 3 shops

during an ongoing operation, here on Thursday.

According to MC spokesperson, the team of anti-encroachment under

the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood

Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,

Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market, Lorry adda and

sealed 03 shops over encroachment and confiscated the goods

as well.

MC Chief Officer Zoya Masood Baloch said that action would

continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would

also be imposed.