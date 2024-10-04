Three shops sealed over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Anti-Encroachment team of Municipal Corporation sealed three shops during an ongoing operation, here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, the anti-encroachment team under the supervision of Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zoya Masood Baloch visited various markets including Ameen bazaar, Muslim bazaar,Sharbat chowk Kutchery bazaar, Liaquat market,Lorry adda and sealed three shops over encroachment and confiscated the goods as well.

The Chief Officer MC Zoya Masood Baloch said that action would be continue against encroachments in the city and hefty fines would also be imposed.