Three Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Published December 30, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Aliza Rehan has sealed three shops on illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Friday that AC Sammundri on a tip-off conducted surprise checking of gas selling shops and found three shopkeepers involved in gas decanting and sale of loose petrol illegally.

Therefore, the AC sealed premises of these shops and got cases registered against their owners.

The AC also confiscated more than 20 liter petrol and other material from these shops in addition to imposing fine of Rs.15000 on the shopkeepers.

Further action was under progress, he added.

