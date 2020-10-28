UrduPoint.com
Three SHOs Among Seven Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended seven officials, including three station house officers (SHOs), over negligence and delinquency.

The RPO during a meeting reviewed complaints against policemen and issued orders for immediate suspension of SHO Rail Bazaar Sarfraz Olak, SHO Civil Lines Tariq Amin and SHO Chak Jhumra Yousuf Shehzad.

The RPO also suspended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Waris and three constablesof Chak Jhumra police station as they were involved in misbehaving with females.

