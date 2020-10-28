Three SHOs among seven suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja suspended seven officials, including three station house officers (SHOs), over negligence and delinquency.

The RPO during a meeting reviewed complaints against policemen and issued orders for immediate suspension of SHO Rail Bazaar Sarfraz Olak, SHO Civil Lines Tariq Amin and SHO Chak Jhumra Yousuf Shehzad.

The RPO also suspended Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Waris and three constablesof Chak Jhumra police station as they were involved in misbehaving with females.