Three SHOs appointed to key Islamabad police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police appointed three new station house officers (SHOs) to head important police stations in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Sub-Inspector Mehrullah has been posted as SHO Koral police station, Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman as SHO Bhara Kahu police station, and Sub-Inspector Rafaqat as SHO Ramna police station.

He said the new postings were made as part of administrative measures to strengthen policing, improve law and order, and ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

