Open Menu

Three SHOs Appointed To Key Islamabad Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Three SHOs appointed to key Islamabad police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police appointed three new station house officers (SHOs) to head important police stations in the Federal capital.

An official told APP on Tuesday that Sub-Inspector Mehrullah has been posted as SHO Koral police station, Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman as SHO Bhara Kahu police station, and Sub-Inspector Rafaqat as SHO Ramna police station.

He said the new postings were made as part of administrative measures to strengthen policing, improve law and order, and ensure effective service delivery to citizens.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

60 minutes ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

1 hour ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

2 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

3 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

3 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

3 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan