Three SHOs nominated for best performance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Three Station House Officers (SHOs) of Quetta have been nominated for best performance award for the month of November and December 2022.

In this connection, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mesar and was attended by SSP Operation Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Investigation Asad Nasir, SSP Traffic Bahram Mandukhel, SP headquarters, SP CIA and all Divisional ASPs DSPs and SHOs.

As per the decision of the meeting, Haji Abdul Hai Grani SHO Airport was nominated for the first position, Mohammad Ajmal SHO Kharotabad for second, and Abid Raza Mengal SHO Sialkot for the third position, while the first position in the division was bagged by President Division SP Naveed Alam.

SHO Kuchlak Niaz Hussain, SHO Airport Abdul Hai Grani, SIO Airport Masood Ahmed Kakar, SHO Shalkot Abidreza Mengal, SHO Pashtunabad Abdul Wali Achakzai SHO Bururi Muhammad Dareen, SHO Kharotabad Muhammad Ajmal SHO Police Station Shaheed Ameer Muhammad Dasti Javed Buzdar, SHO Sariab Ajab Khan Kakar, SHO Police Station New Sariab Raza Shahwani were awarded with certificates of appreciation by the police department for their excellent performance.

According to details shared by police, as many as 219 cases were registered, 145 wanted persons have been arrested and 177 absconding accused were arrested in November and December 2022.

More than 600 other criminals were arrested in November and December.

CIA Quetta traced 17 cases in which five vehicles, five motorcycles and a truck, whereas Rs 19.2 million were recovered and a total of 23 accused were arrested.