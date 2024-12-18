Three SHO's Of Islamabad Police Transferred For Ineffective Crime Control
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Islamabad police on Wednesday transferred the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Phulgran, Bhara Kahu, and Kural police stations due to poor performance in controlling crime within their respective limits.
According to a notification, Sub-Inspector Abubakar replaced Khurram Shabbir as SHO Phulgran, with the letter sent to the Police Line Headquarters. Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman was posted as SHO Kural, replacing Mian Imran.
At PS Bhara Kahu, Alamgir Khan was transferred to Police Line Headquarters, and his position was taken by a newly assigned officer Mian Imran.
The newly appointed officers have assumed charge of their respective police stations.
