Three SHOs reshuffled

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred three

Station House Officers (SHOs) and posted them at different Police Stations (PS).

According to police spokesperson, those SHOs were transferred include: Inspector

Tariq Mehmood from Police Lines to SHO Sadr Pasrur; Sub-Inspector Jahanzeb

Khan from CIA to SHO Motra Police Station and Sub-Inspector Afzal Hussain

from SHO Police Station Motra to SHO Police Station Sabz Pir Police Station.