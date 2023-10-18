Open Menu

Three SHOs Reshuffled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Three SHOs reshuffled

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal has transferred three

Station House Officers (SHOs) and posted them at different Police Stations (PS).

According to police spokesperson, those SHOs were transferred include: Inspector

Tariq Mehmood from Police Lines to SHO Sadr Pasrur; Sub-Inspector Jahanzeb

Khan from CIA to SHO Motra Police Station and Sub-Inspector Afzal Hussain

from SHO Police Station Motra to SHO Police Station Sabz Pir Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station CIA Sialkot From

Recent Stories

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases key features of Al Hosn App at GITEX Global 2023

14 minutes ago
 FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

FNC, Inter-Parliamentary Union sign MoU

29 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing jud ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision establishing judicial English-language service ..

44 minutes ago
 Unfolding the art of Vlogging

Unfolding the art of Vlogging

53 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink ..

PITB HR Wing organizes Awareness Session with Pink Ribbon for Wellbeing of its F ..

56 minutes ago
 ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement ..

ADMO Lifestyle Holding signs definitive agreement to acquire CE LA VI group

3 hours ago
Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

3 hours ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

3 hours ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

4 hours ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

4 hours ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

4 hours ago
 FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan