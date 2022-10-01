Three SHOs transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran has transferred three Station House Officers (SHOs) and posted them in different Police Stations.

According to police sources, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali has been transferred from Police Lines, Sialkot to SHO Airport; Sub-Inspector Ghulam Murtaza Cheema from Police Lines, Sialkot to SHO Police Station City Daska and Sub-InspectorJaved Yaqoob Nagra from Focal Person Circle, Pasrur to SHO Police StationBombanwala.