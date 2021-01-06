UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three SHOs Transferred In Sargogha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:07 PM

Three SHOs transferred in sargogha

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed transferred three SHOs here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed transferred three SHOs here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman that Inspector Sahib Khan has been posted at Sahiwal Police Station, Sub Inspector Arif Hussain at Krana Police Station and Sub Inspector Zahir Ahmed hasbeen posted at Factory Area Police Station while Sub Inspector Abdul Samad has been appointedchowki incharge of Khizarabad.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman appointed as new IGP Islamaba ..

1 minute ago

Dua Lipa wants to branch out 'something different' ..

34 minutes ago

More than 600 journalists killed by Covid-19: NGO

1 minute ago

Gas explosion kills 2 in Uzbekistan

1 minute ago

SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. station ..

39 minutes ago

Railways generates Rs 214 million through leased l ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.