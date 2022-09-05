Three shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Three persons were shot dead over old enmity in Piplan area in the precincts of Piplan police on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Latif (44) and Muhammad Muzaffer (38) ,r/o Piplan city, had old enmity with Ikramullah and his family.

On the day of incident Ikramullah shot them dead and ran away from the spot .

Meanwhile, in another incident, Darkhan Muhammad (60), r/o Mohnywala bypass, was shot dead by his opponents Shafique and Tahir over old enmity on land issue.

Piplan police registered separate cases against the murderers and investigation was under way.