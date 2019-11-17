UrduPoint.com
Three Shot Dead

Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

Three shot dead

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) ::Unidentified accused on Sunday killed two brothers and their servant in Fireozkey Nagra village on Sunday.

According to the police, Akmal, Imran and their servant Javed were sleeping in their outhouse when the accused opened firing on them.

As a result, they died on the spot while the attackers fled.

The police sent the bodies for postmortem and registered a case.

