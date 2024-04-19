Open Menu

Three Shot Dead In Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Three shot dead in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Three persons were shot dead and one injured in a firing incident in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan on Friday.

According to the private news channel, the incident took place in the jungle Piralizai when unknown shooters opened fire on a car resulting in three dead on the spot whereas one was injured.

According to the Levies official, the teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged and further investigation started.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Fire Balochistan Car Qila Abdullah FIR

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

Rawalpindi woman gives birth to six babies

4 minutes ago
 Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others w ..

Kenya Army Chief Francis Ogola among nine others who died in Helicopter crash

13 minutes ago
 Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

Saudi FM’s visit positive, constructive one: FO

22 minutes ago
 Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

53 minutes ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

1 hour ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

2 hours ago
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

4 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

17 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan