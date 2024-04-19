Three Shot Dead In Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Three persons were shot dead and one injured in a firing incident in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan on Friday.
According to the private news channel, the incident took place in the jungle Piralizai when unknown shooters opened fire on a car resulting in three dead on the spot whereas one was injured.
According to the Levies official, the teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital.
The first information report (FIR) was lodged and further investigation started.
