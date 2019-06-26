UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Shot Dead In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:53 PM

Three shot dead in separate incidents in Sargodha

Three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Saddar and Shahpur police limits here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Saddar and Shahpur police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that Muhammad Ameer (46),r/o chak 63/NB had enmity with Rasool Bakhsh over litigation of a murder case.

On the day of incident, Ameer along with his nephew Qamar Abbas (16) was travelling on his motorcycle towards city when on the way ,the accused Rasool Bakhsh along with his three accomplices riding on two motorbikes intercepted and opened fire near chak 85 Jhaal.Consequently,both victims received serious injuries and died on the spot.However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown armed assailants shot dead a taxi driver Mazhar r/o Riaz ul Khateeb colony, Shahpur and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Murder Fire Police Driver Died Shahpur Saddar From

Recent Stories

Fake cops steal $3.7 million from Swiss woman

15 seconds ago

Russia to Call on Both US, Iran to Start Dialogue ..

16 seconds ago

President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrives on T ..

18 seconds ago

Elderly man burnt alive in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

No specific Mahrez plan, says Senegal coach

6 minutes ago

One killed, four injured in road mishap in Sargodh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.