Three shot dead in separate incidents in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Three persons were killed in separate firing incidents in Saddar and Shahpur police limits here on Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday that Muhammad Ameer (46),r/o chak 63/NB had enmity with Rasool Bakhsh over litigation of a murder case.

On the day of incident, Ameer along with his nephew Qamar Abbas (16) was travelling on his motorcycle towards city when on the way ,the accused Rasool Bakhsh along with his three accomplices riding on two motorbikes intercepted and opened fire near chak 85 Jhaal.Consequently,both victims received serious injuries and died on the spot.However,the accused managed to escape from the scene.

In another incident, some unknown armed assailants shot dead a taxi driver Mazhar r/o Riaz ul Khateeb colony, Shahpur and fled.

The bodies were handed over to the families after postmortem.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.