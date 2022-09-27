Three shot dead over enmity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Three people were shot dead over an old enmity in the jurisdiction of Satellite town Police station on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Jasarat Khan, with his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at a car and gunned down Imran,Nasar and Jahangir.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the DHQ Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

The victims were returning home after hearing of a case, police added.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz took notice of the incident and formed a team toarrest the accused.