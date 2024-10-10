Three shot dead over enmity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Three people were killed over enmity near Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Haq Nawaz s/o Sakhawat, Maqsood s/o Alam Sher and Waqar s/o Muhammad Azam (rickshaw driver) were on their way to the court to appear in a case when armed rivals opened fire on them. As a result, they all died on the spot.

Rescue team moved the bodies to Tandlianwala city police.