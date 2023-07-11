Open Menu

Three Shot Dead Over Minor Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Three shot dead over minor dispute

Three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet injuries over a minor dispute in a nearby town on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet injuries over a minor dispute in a nearby town on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Minchinabad area where Tanvir gunned down his three friends identified as Ramiz Kharl, Ali Malik and Muhammad Umer and injured Saeed and Shafiq.

The accused fled the scene.

Later, the relatives of victims blocked the main highway by placing bodies and protested against the incident.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. However, the police succeeded in arresting the alleged accused.

The police have shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Minchinabad

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

15 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

7 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

7 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

13 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

13 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

6 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

6 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

6 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan