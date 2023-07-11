Three shot dead over minor dispute

Three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet injuries over a minor dispute in a nearby town on Tuesday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet injuries over a minor dispute in a nearby town on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place in Minchinabad area where Tanvir gunned down his three friends identified as Ramiz Kharl, Ali Malik and Muhammad Umer and injured Saeed and Shafiq.

The accused fled the scene.

Later, the relatives of victims blocked the main highway by placing bodies and protested against the incident.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. However, the police succeeded in arresting the alleged accused.

The police have shifted the dead and injured to a hospital.

Further investigation was underway.