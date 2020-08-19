UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Shot Dead, Two Injured In Akbar Pura

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Three shot dead, two injured in Akbar Pura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet wounds when their opponents opened fire at them here on Wednesday in Camp Coorona area of Akbar Pura.

The Police said the incident was a result of an engagement dispute which led to the killing of three people.

The Police reached the place of incident and shifted the bodies and injured to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

The deceased were identified as Ayaz son of Wasil Khan, Saeed and Zahid sons of Rabnawaz while the injured were identified as Waqar and Manan sons of Rabnawaz, residents of Camp Coorona.

Police have registered the FIR of the incident and started investigations.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Fire Police Reading FIR

Recent Stories

Last two years were tough for Govt, masses and bus ..

57 minutes ago

Navy Promoting Sports Activities In Pakistan

1 hour ago

UVAS, dairy association discuss collaboration, joi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.