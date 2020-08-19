Three shot dead, two injured in Akbar Pura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least three people were shot dead while two others sustained bullet wounds when their opponents opened fire at them here on Wednesday in Camp Coorona area of Akbar Pura.

The Police said the incident was a result of an engagement dispute which led to the killing of three people.

The Police reached the place of incident and shifted the bodies and injured to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

The deceased were identified as Ayaz son of Wasil Khan, Saeed and Zahid sons of Rabnawaz while the injured were identified as Waqar and Manan sons of Rabnawaz, residents of Camp Coorona.

Police have registered the FIR of the incident and started investigations.