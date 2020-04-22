UrduPoint.com
Three Shot Dead, Two Injured In Separate Incidents In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:15 PM

Three shot dead, two injured in separate incidents in Mianwali

Three people were murdered while another two women injured in separate incidents of firing in Mianwali and Chashma police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Three people were murdered while another two women injured in separate incidents of firing in Mianwali and Chashma police limits.

Police sources said Wednesday that there was 40 years old enmity between two tribes including Ali Khel and Ditta Khel of Masti Khel Tehsil Mianwali over the possession of 4 Squares (100 Acre) agricultural land and litigation was under trial at Lahore High Court.

On the day of incident, 5 armed persons of Ali Khel including Zargham Khel, Shaddo Khel, Marsani Khel, Hamid Khel and Shunwari Khel have allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at the house of Sardar Masti Khel; as a result the head of Masti Khel Sardar Hamdan and Dewal Khel died on the spot while his two sister including Sherin Afghani and Prastani Khel injured, the accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, accused Abdul Wahab, 27 of Goth Kalri has allegedly shot dead his sister in law Muhammad Iqbal of Kattha Sagral over family quarrels and fled.

The bodies were handed over the heirs and injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Mianwali, police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

