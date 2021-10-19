Three shot injured during clash at Nishtar Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :In a gruesome firing incident on the eve of Monday in Multan, three citizens were shot injured during a dispute between two groups in emergency ward of Nishtar Hospital Multan.

According to police sources, two groups started torturing each other after having an exchange of hot arguments. A man was injured in the fight and was shifted to Nishtar emergency ward for medical treatment.

In the meantime, over a dozen armed outlaws entered into the emergency ward and started firing on the rival group.

As a result, three persons sustained bullet injuries while the criminals managed to escape and hide themselves in the hospital.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth along with heavy contingent of police reached the spot to investigate the incident.

The police locked the hospital and started search operation in the hospital, however, ten criminals have been arrested so far, an official source confirmed, while the search operation continued to arrest the remaining criminals, police sources said.

CPO said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation is city adding that violators would be treated with iron hands.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan also reached the hospital and he himself was monitoring the operation. He also visited the emergency ward and inquire about the medical condition of injured persons.

The hospital administration has sealed the emergency ward where number of injured persons were expected to be increased.