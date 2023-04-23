UrduPoint.com

Three Shot Injured Over Minor Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Three shot injured over minor dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Three youngsters were shot and injured by armed outlaws over a minor dispute at Head Sadhnai on the premises of Abdul Hakeem police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Aziz s/o Imtiaz along with his friends Fakhar s/o Khizar and Muhammad Akhtar s/o Muhammad Arshad went to Head Sadhnai for a picnic when six armed outlaws Rana Abdullah, Ubaid-Ul-Rehman, Najaf, Osama, Aziz and Rizwan along with three unidentified armed outlaws reached there.

The criminals started firing and injured Fakhar and Aziz while the criminals also injured Muhammad Akhtar when he tried to resist them.

The criminals managed to escape from the scene when local people gathered there.

Police sources said that the criminals had an exchange of hot arguments with Aziz s/o Imtiaz over a minor issue about a week ago.

The criminals attacked and injured them for revenge, however, police concerned have registered a case against the criminals and arrested two of them while raids were being conducted to arrest the other nominated accused.

The police have also recovered weapons from the arrested criminals.

Taking notice of the viral video of torture on social media, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq has directed officers concerned to arrest all criminals at the earliest, adding that strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange Police Station Social Media Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 ..

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship attracts 448 competitors

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundatio ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation concludes participation in L ..

2 hours ago
 UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand ..

UAE national jiu-jitsu team wins 6 medals in Grand Prix Paris Open 2023

2 hours ago
 China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

4 hours ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

4 hours ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.