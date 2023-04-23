Three shot injured over minor dispute

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Three youngsters were shot and injured by armed outlaws over a minor dispute at Head Sadhnai on the premises of Abdul Hakeem police station on Sunday.

According to police sources, Aziz s/o Imtiaz along with his friends Fakhar s/o Khizar and Muhammad Akhtar s/o Muhammad Arshad went to Head Sadhnai for a picnic when six armed outlaws Rana Abdullah, Ubaid-Ul-Rehman, Najaf, Osama, Aziz and Rizwan along with three unidentified armed outlaws reached there.

The criminals started firing and injured Fakhar and Aziz while the criminals also injured Muhammad Akhtar when he tried to resist them.

The criminals managed to escape from the scene when local people gathered there.

Police sources said that the criminals had an exchange of hot arguments with Aziz s/o Imtiaz over a minor issue about a week ago.

The criminals attacked and injured them for revenge, however, police concerned have registered a case against the criminals and arrested two of them while raids were being conducted to arrest the other nominated accused.

The police have also recovered weapons from the arrested criminals.

Taking notice of the viral video of torture on social media, the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq has directed officers concerned to arrest all criminals at the earliest, adding that strict action would be taken against them.