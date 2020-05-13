Three shot killed, 6 injured in Malakand

Malakand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :At least three people, including a woman, shot killed and six others sustained bullet injuries in a firing incident that occurred at Tehsil Dargai, an area of Malakand division, rescue sources reported on Tuesday night.

According to details, two brothers having a property dispute opened indiscriminate firing on each other near Dargai area. As a result, a woman and two men got bullet injuries and died on the spot while six other including three children received sever injuries. The rescue and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to tehsil Dargai & Mardan hospital.