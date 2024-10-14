Open Menu

Three Shot Killed Including Head Constable In Bannu

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Three shot killed including head constable in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) At least three people including a police head constable were killed in two separate incidents of firing in Bannu district, police informed on Monday.

The first incident took place near Mandi Bakka Khel where Head Constable, Shaista Khan was shot dead by unknown assailants, riding a motorbike.

Body of the head constable was shifted to hospital while police have erected check posts at various places to arrest the responsible.

In another incident, two close friends were shot dead in Yarak Khel Mundan area of Bannu.

Police said both the friends identified as Sabir and Kalim Ullah were in a guestroom when unidentified armed men fired multiple shots on them, killing the both on the spot.

The cousin of the deceased told police that they have no enmity with anyone and registered a case against unknown assailants.

Bannu police were conducting raids and snap checking at various points to arrest the killers involved in both incidents.

APP/vak

