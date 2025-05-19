Three siblings die after eating toxic sweets in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Three young siblings died on Monday after consuming poisonous sweets in the Izakhel area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rescue 1122 officials confirmed the victims as 8-year-old Maryam, 6-year-old Hareem, and 4-year-old Yoman and their mother is in critical condition, reported a private news channel.

They were taken to Qazi Medical Complex, where they were pronounced dead. Their mother remains under intensive medical care.

Police have launched an investigation, collected evidence, and are trying to determine the cause.