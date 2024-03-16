Three siblings die in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Three siblings died in a roof collapse on Lytton Road here on Saturday.

Police said that the children were in a house with a roof supported by a wood beam, when it suddenly caved in. As a result, they came under the debris.

On information, six vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The rescuers pulled out the children and shifted two of them to Mayo Hospital and the third to Services Hospital. However, they died, said a Rescue 1122 spokesman.

The children were identified as Kainat Umer, 11, Bisma Umer, 9, and Muhammad Husnain Umer, 7.