Three Siblings Die In Roof Collapse Incident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Three minor siblings were killed when the roof of their residence collapsed in the New Wahdat Colony area in Qasimabad here on Tuesday.
According to Qasimabad police, a team of Rescue 1122 pulled out the fatally injured siblings from under the rubble.
They were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
The police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Shayaz Soomro, 10-year-old Kaif Soomro and a toddler Hamdan Soomro.
The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Junaid Baloch said that the debris had been removed from the collapsed place.
