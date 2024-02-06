Open Menu

Three Siblings Die In Roof Collapse Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

Three minor siblings were killed when the roof of their residence collapsed in the New Wahdat Colony area in Qasimabad here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Three minor siblings were killed when the roof of their residence collapsed in the New Wahdat Colony area in Qasimabad here on Tuesday.

According to Qasimabad police, a team of Rescue 1122 pulled out the fatally injured siblings from under the rubble.

They were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The police identified the deceased as 17-year-old Shayaz Soomro, 10-year-old Kaif Soomro and a toddler Hamdan Soomro.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 Junaid Baloch said that the debris had been removed from the collapsed place.

Related Topics

Injured Police Qasimabad Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

19 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

14 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

14 minutes ago
 Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French peop ..

Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

14 minutes ago
 SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of A ..

SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic f ..

14 minutes ago
Kabaddi tournament played

Kabaddi tournament played

14 minutes ago
 China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway tr ..

China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

14 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finali ..

Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations ..

14 minutes ago
 Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

14 minutes ago
 Election campaign deadline announced

Election campaign deadline announced

13 minutes ago
 SP Investigation assesses security at Karak pollin ..

SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan